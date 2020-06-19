Black Lives Matter Co-Founder Patrisse Cullors Confirms They Are ‘Trained Organizers and Marxists’ (VIDEO)

We already knew Black Lives Matter are radical neo-Marxists and the co-founder confirmed it during an interview this week.

Patrisse Cullors, the co-founder of Black Lives Matter proudly admitted she’s a radical, anti-white Marxist.

“We actually do have an ideological frame,” Cullors said. “Myself and Alicia are particularly trained organizers — we are trained Marxists. We are super versed on ideological theories…”

Black Lives Matter is seeking to transform America by defunding the police, dismantling capitalism, ‘destroying the patriarchy,’ breaking down the nuclear family unit, emptying prisons, redistributing wealth in the form of reparations among other far left objectives.

Black Lives Matter and Antifa rioters have destroyed small businesses, targeted churches and razed buildings to the ground.

Their goal is to bring chaos where there is order, fan the flames of class warfare and demonize Christians and conservatives.

The media praises Black Lives Matter and anyone who doesn’t bow down to them gets canceled.

