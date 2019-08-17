Leaked Audio: NY Times Executive Editor Tells Staff to Ditch Russia Collusion Lies and Start Focusing on Trump’s ‘Racism’ for Election

A recent leaked audio of a New York Times employee town hall includes Editor-in-Chief Dean Baquet telling his staff of propagandists to ditch the Russian collusion nonsense and start focusing on President Trump’s “racism.”

The audio was leaked to Slate Magazine, which published a transcript Thursday.

During the town hall Baquet is heard congratulating his staff for winning two Pulitzer Prizes on the fake Russia collusion story. The Times obviously has no remorse for pushing the biggest media hoax on the country for the last three years.

Baquet congratulated his staff for pushing this monstrous lie.

“We built our newsroom to cover one story, and we did it truly well. Now we have to regroup, and shift resources and emphasis to take on a different story.”

Byron York reported on the leaked audio in The Examiner: