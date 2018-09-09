TWITTER SUSPENDS BENGHAZI HERO After Criticism of President Obama!

Barack Obama stepped out of shadows on Friday nd reminded Americans of many economic, domestic and foreign policy failures.

President Obama lectured President Trump, accused him of racism, and attempted to take credit for President Trump’s economic miracle.

But Barack Obama’s worst lie was his remarks on Benghazi.

Barack Obama: “The politics of division and paranoia has found a home, unfortunately, in the Republican party. … they’ve embraced wild conspiracy theories by those surrounding Benghazi. Or my birth certificate.”

Benghazi hero Kris Paronto responded to the former president.

Kris has not forgotten about the men lost as Obama did nothing.

Benghazi is a conspiracy @BarackObama ?! How bout we do this,let’s put your cowardly ass on the top of a roof with 6 of your buddies&shoot rpg’s&Ak47’s at you while terrorists lob 81mm mortars killing 2 of your buddies all while waiting for US support that you never sent🖕🏼#scum — Kris Paronto (@KrisParonto) September 7, 2018

Apparently Kris ‘Tanto’ Paronto can’t defend against the lies so Twitter promptly put him in a timeout.

After being in the @Twitter penalty box for a few and having to delete the below tweet 😏 for offending the leftist hate group @itmustend_ 😢 for their epic fail of telling Rob O’Neill that BHusseinObama killed UBL and not him I’m back up..sooo Twitter doesn’t censor ehh @jack ? pic.twitter.com/nLSYRcGr9e — Kris Paronto (@KrisParonto) September 9, 2018

Twitter did not appreciate this.

Twitter slapped a temporary suspension on Paronto’s account after his criticism of President Obama.



Twitter later lifted the temporary suspension of Kris Paronto’s account.

Twitter founder and CEO Jack Dorsey told Congress last week his platform aims to shape behavior.

Apparently, that means not criticizing former President Obama.

Active Twitter accounts: – Farrakhan

– Hamas

– Ahmadinejad Suspended Twitter account: – Benghazi hero Kris 'Tanto' Paronto pic.twitter.com/oQD6rx0O9M — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) September 9, 2018