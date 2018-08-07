It Begins… MSNBC Crank Stephanie Ruhle Calls on Twitter to Ban Donald Trump (VIDEO)

On Monday Democrats cheered as Facebook, Google, Spotify, and Apple removed popular pro-Trump website Infowars just months before the 2018 midterm elections.

The tech tyrants launched a coordinated attack on Alex Jones and Infowars.

This latest move by the tech giants emboldened the fascist left in America.

By Monday mid-morning MSNBC crank Stephanie Ruhle urged Twitter to remove Donald Trump’s account.

Stephanie Ruhle: Kara, according to the New York Times, Trump has insulted someone via Twitter at least 487 times. Is there a point where Twitter says ‘this is a violation of our ethics, we’re going to shut you down?’ “

Of course, Twitter knows if they ban Donald Trump they will lose their audience. Thousands of Trump supporters created accounts just to follow the US president.

Via Tucker Carlson Tonight: