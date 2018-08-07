It Begins… MSNBC Crank Stephanie Ruhle Calls on Twitter to Ban Donald Trump (VIDEO)
On Monday Democrats cheered as Facebook, Google, Spotify, and Apple removed popular pro-Trump website Infowars just months before the 2018 midterm elections.
The tech tyrants launched a coordinated attack on Alex Jones and Infowars.
This latest move by the tech giants emboldened the fascist left in America.
By Monday mid-morning MSNBC crank Stephanie Ruhle urged Twitter to remove Donald Trump’s account.
Stephanie Ruhle: Kara, according to the New York Times, Trump has insulted someone via Twitter at least 487 times. Is there a point where Twitter says ‘this is a violation of our ethics, we’re going to shut you down?’ “
Of course, Twitter knows if they ban Donald Trump they will lose their audience. Thousands of Trump supporters created accounts just to follow the US president.
Comments
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive attacks on other users. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning. Guest posting is disabled for security reasons.