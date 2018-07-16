Socialist Darling Ocasio-Cortz Trashes Israel, Calls Them “Occupiers” of Palestine (VIDEO)

Democrat Socialist darling Ocasio-Cortez sent shock waves through the Democrat Party when she defeated the fourth most powerful Democrat in the House of Representatives, Rep. Joe Crowley, in the New York primary in June.

The Democrat Socialists of America support no borders, no profit, no prisons and no cash bail.

This weekend Ocasio Cortez held an interview with Firing Line with Margaret Hoover on PBS.

In typical Socialists fashion Ocasio-Cortez unloaded on Israel:

Ocasio-Cortez: “I also think that what people are starting to see at least with the occupation of Palestine is the increasing crisis of humanitarian condition. And that to me is where I tend to come from on this issue.”