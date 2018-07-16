Socialist Darling Ocasio-Cortz Trashes Israel, Calls Them “Occupiers” of Palestine (VIDEO)
Democrat Socialist darling Ocasio-Cortez sent shock waves through the Democrat Party when she defeated the fourth most powerful Democrat in the House of Representatives, Rep. Joe Crowley, in the New York primary in June.
The Democrat Socialists of America support no borders, no profit, no prisons and no cash bail.
This weekend Ocasio Cortez held an interview with Firing Line with Margaret Hoover on PBS.
In typical Socialists fashion Ocasio-Cortez unloaded on Israel:
Ocasio-Cortez: “I also think that what people are starting to see at least with the occupation of Palestine is the increasing crisis of humanitarian condition. And that to me is where I tend to come from on this issue.”
Socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez attacks Israel, calls them the occupiers of Palestine.
When pressed on what she meant she struggled to give an answer and then admitted she does not know what she is talking about. pic.twitter.com/e3Uq1eupD3
— Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) July 16, 2018
Comments
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive attacks on other users. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning. Guest posting is disabled for security reasons.