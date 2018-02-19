Veteran FBI Official: Mueller Indictment of 13 Russians Meant to Justify Existence and Salary of Special Counsel Witch Hunt

On Friday, the office of Special Counsel Robert Mueller announced that a grand jury indicted 13 Russian nationals, along with 3 Russian entities, accused of “supporting the presidential campaign of then-candidate Donald J. Trump … and disparaging Hillary Clinton.”

The 37-page indictment was a big fat nothingburger.

Rosenstein admitted not one American had knowledge they were interacting with Russians who were posing as Americans; the outcome of the election wasn’t impacted.

Investigative reporter Paul Sperry spoke with a veteran FBI official who said the Russians named in the indictment are in Russia and will never be arrested or incarcerated; the indictment was all a public relations stunt.

According to Sperry, a veteran FBI agent said the 13 indictments by Mueller are moot and it was done for show to solely justify the Special Counsel’s existence and salary.

Paul Sperry tweeted: BREAKING: This just in from a veteran FBI C.I. official:

“The 13 indictments by Mueller are moot. These subjects are all in Russia and will never be arrested or incarcerated. This is solely to justify his existence and salary. This is a ‘show’ indictment for public relations.”

It appears Mueller and his team of far left attorneys copied much of their report from an earlier RFE article.

It appears the hotshot liberal Mueller team produced their report with the help of a report written back in 2015.

And there’s this…

The Russian ads mentioned in Mueller’s indictment were already released by the House Intelligence Committee in November 2017.

According to a leak from a Mueller insider, the Special Counsel plans on investigating Trump’s for the next several months.

Paul Sperry is the former D.C. bureau chief for Investor's Business Daily, Hoover Institution media fellow, author of several books, including bestseller INFILTRATION