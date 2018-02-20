Chairman Nunes Goes After Comey, Clapper, Brennan in Phase 2 of Trump Dossier Probe – THREATENS TO ISSUE SUBPOENAS

GOP House Intel Committee members just launched phase two of their dossier probe.

Chairman Nunes fired off an inquiry to many current and former intelligence, law enforcement and State Department officials Tuesday, Fox News’ Catherine Herridge reported.

Nunes even threatened to issue subpoenas if he doesn’t receive a timely response on a voluntary basis.

House Intelligence Committee Republicans have launched “Phase 2” of their probe into the origins of the unverified anti-Trump dossier, firing off an inquiry to a host of current and former officials — including former FBI Director James Comey. In a letter obtained by Fox News, committee Chairman Devin Nunes, R-Calif., posed a string of dossier-related questions to current and former intelligence, law enforcement and State Department officials. He specifically wants to know when they learned the document was funded by Democratic sources, and how it was used to obtain one or more surveillance warrants at the secret Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court. In the Feb. 20-dated letter, Nunes even threatened to issue subpoenas. “If you do not provide timely answers on a voluntary basis, the Committee will initiate compulsory process,” he wrote. […] Fox News understands the questionnaire went out to about two dozen current and former officials. Among them were Comey, former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper and former CIA Director John Brennan, who testified in May 2017 that the Trump dossier was virtually unknown to him.

This Fox News report confirms the Gateway Pundit’s previous report via Paul Sperry that Chairman Nunes was to investigate Brennan and other Obama officials for their role in promoting Hillary’s phony dossier.

Paul Sperry reported via Real Clear Investigations:

In his May 2017 testimony before the intelligence panel, Brennan emphatically denied the dossier factored into the intelligence community’s publicly released conclusion last year that Russia meddled in the 2016 election “to help Trump’s chances of victory.” Brennan also swore that he did not know who commissioned the anti-Trump research document (excerpt here), even though senior national security and counterintelligence officials at the Justice Department and FBI knew the previous year that the dossier was funded by the Hillary Clinton campaign.

