President Trump Scores Greatest Stock Market Rally Ever – DOW Up 4,300 Since Election – Nearly 24%!

Guest post by Joe Hoft

President Trump is Enjoying the Greatest Stock Market Rally Ever – DOW Up 4,300 Since Election and Nearly 24%!

* The DOW has risen nearly 24% since the election on November 8th. (On November 9th the DOW closed at 18,332 – on October 3rd the DOW closed at 22,641.)

* The DOW has increased 4,309 points since the November 8th election. The stock market has never increased this much in this period of time in its more than one hundred year history than it has this past week.

* President Trump is the only President in US history to oversee two stock market rallies of nine days or more where the markets set new highs each and every day.

* On February 28th President Trump matched President Reagan’s 1987 record for most continuous closing high trading days when the DOW reached a new high for its 12th day in a row!

* Then in early August President Trump reigned over a 9 day stock market rally with each day reaching record highs.

* President Trump set the record earlier this year for the most all time closing stock market highs during his first year in office. Currently the DOW has set 61 closing highs since last year’s election and 44 since President Trump’s inauguration. (As a comparison, President Obama had no stock market highs his entire first term.)

* One in four days since the election has ended in a new stock market high.

* The DOW took just 66 days to climb from 19,000 to above 21,000, the fastest 2,000 point run ever. The DOW closed above 19,000 for the first time on November 22nd 2016 and closed above 21,000 on March 1st 2017.

* The DOW closed above 20,000 on January 25th and the March 1st rally matched the fastest-ever 1,000 point increase in the DOW at 24 days.

* Since President Trump’s Inauguration on January 20th the DOW is up 14%. (It was at 19,827 at January 20th.)

* The S&P 500 and the NASDAQ have both set new all-time highs during this period.

* The US Stock Market gained $4 trillion in wealth since Trump was elected!

* The S&P 500 also broke $20 Trillion for the first time in its history.