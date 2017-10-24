Photos: Sen. Tillis Brings Popcorn to GOP Senators Lunch with Pres. Trump After Corker Fight

October 24, 2017 by Kristinn Taylor

North Carolina Senator Thom Tillis posted a photo of himself filling a bag of popcorn with the message, “Ready for lunch with POTUS and @SenateGOP.” The lunch between President Donald Trump and Republican Senators over tax cut legislation turned in to an anticipated grudge match between Tennessee Senator Bob Corker and Trump following hard-hitting comments and tweets between the two Tuesday morning.

Reports on the Hill posted photos of Tillis carrying his bag of popcorn to the lunch.

Corker and Trump exchanged fiery tweets earlier after Corker questioned Trump’ capacity as Commander-in-Chief.

Pass the popcorn. But bet on Trump.

Comments

As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive attacks on other users. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning