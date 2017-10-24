Photos: Sen. Tillis Brings Popcorn to GOP Senators Lunch with Pres. Trump After Corker Fight

North Carolina Senator Thom Tillis posted a photo of himself filling a bag of popcorn with the message, “Ready for lunch with POTUS and @SenateGOP.” The lunch between President Donald Trump and Republican Senators over tax cut legislation turned in to an anticipated grudge match between Tennessee Senator Bob Corker and Trump following hard-hitting comments and tweets between the two Tuesday morning.

Ready for lunch with POTUS and @SenateGOP.🍿 pic.twitter.com/gtrZqgDD9e — Senator Thom Tillis (@SenThomTillis) October 24, 2017

Reports on the Hill posted photos of Tillis carrying his bag of popcorn to the lunch.

Senator Tillis literally has popcorn as he heads up to GOP lunch pic.twitter.com/jJbWO5n2D5 — Peter Sullivan (@PeterSullivan4) October 24, 2017

Republican Sen. Thom Tillis is literally bringing popcorn to the Senate GOP lunch meeting. Same pic.twitter.com/Yr8a2XhACA — Haley Byrd (@byrdinator) October 24, 2017

Corker and Trump exchanged fiery tweets earlier after Corker questioned Trump’ capacity as Commander-in-Chief.

Corker: Trump must be contained to prevent a world war. https://t.co/aTJEARarMx pic.twitter.com/QlRdWkYo7U — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) October 24, 2017

Bob Corker, who helped President O give us the bad Iran Deal & couldn't get elected dog catcher in Tennessee, is now fighting Tax Cuts…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 24, 2017

…Corker dropped out of the race in Tennesse when I refused to endorse him, and now is only negative on anything Trump. Look at his record! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 24, 2017

Same untruths from an utterly untruthful president. #AlertTheDaycareStaff — Senator Bob Corker (@SenBobCorker) October 24, 2017

Isn't it sad that lightweight Senator Bob Corker, who couldn't get re-elected in the Great State of Tennessee, will now fight Tax Cuts plus! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 24, 2017

Sen. Corker is the incompetent head of the Foreign Relations Committee, & look how poorly the U.S. has done. He doesn't have a clue as….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 24, 2017

…the entire World WAS laughing and taking advantage of us. People like liddle' Bob Corker have set the U.S. way back. Now we move forward! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 24, 2017

.@SenBobCorker : "You would think [Donald Trump] would aspire to be President of the United States… that's just not going to be the case." pic.twitter.com/kchIMECoSG — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 24, 2017

Pass the popcorn. But bet on Trump.