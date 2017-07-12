Russian Lawyer Veselnitskaya Posted Picture on Facebook from inside John McCain’s Office

More information is leaking out on Russian attorney Natalia Veselnitskaya.

The Russian lawyer who met with Donald Trump Jr. in Trump Tower also spent quite a bit of time in Washington DC.

In December 2015 she posted a photo on Facebook from inside Senator John McCain’s office.



Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya posted a pic from inside McCain’s office in Dec 2015 and posted it on her Facebook page.

Natalia Veselnitskaya posted a pic from inside McCain's office in Dec 2015

Natalia Veselnitskaya also posted several anti-Trump posts on Facebook.

Participated in anti-Trump rallies

Natalia Veselnitskaya posted an anti-Trump article on her Facebook page 4 days before her meeting with Donald Trump Jr.



Veselnitskaya’s facebook page shows she was in New York City on the 10th and in Washington DC on June 14, 2016.



Veselnitskaya told NBC News on Monday she was not with the Kremlin as was reported by The New York Times.

She confirmed her meeting with Donald Trump Jr. was about Russian adoptions in the US.

The law firm where Veselnitskaya is listed as managing partner, Kamerton Consulting, is based in a Moscow suburb and does not even have a website.

A staff member at Kamerton told The Associated Press Veselnitskaya was unavailable for comment on Monday.

Her office in Moscow may be a shell. There is no working phone, email or website.

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday that the Kremlin is unaware of a meeting between Trump’s senior staff and Veselnitskaya and “does not know who that is.”

Peskov said,

“No, we don’t know who that is and obviously we can’t monitor all meetings Russian lawyers hold both in Russia and abroad.”

Now this…

Natalia Veselnitskaya was sitting with Obama’s Ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul during a Foreign Affairs Committee hearing, 8 days after cold-contacting Trump Jr. in Trump Tower.

Here is another shot from the June 14, 2016 Congressional hearing on Russia and the Ukraine.



Another shot from the confirmed hearing.