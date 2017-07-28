Market Up 19% Since Election – 1 in 4 Days a New Record High

Guest post by Joe Hoft

** Yesterday TRUMP Recorded His 28th Stock Market Record High

** The Market Up 19% Since Election

** 1 in 4 Days is a New Record High

** Will This Continue Today or Stall Due to ObamaCare?

Yesterday the US Stock Market set another all time high!

The Dow Jones Industrial Average recorded its 28th all time high of 2017 yesterday closing at 21,796. There have been a total of 131 days where the markets have closed since President Trump’s inauguration on January 20th. The ‘DOW’ has closed at all time highs 28 of those days for more than 20% or one-fifth of the days the market has been open. The market is up 10% since the inauguration.

Since the election on November 8th the DOW has closed at record highs an amazing 45 times! More than one-fourth or 25% of the 179 days the markets have closed have been record highs since the November 8th election. The market is up 19% since the election!

Americans are benefitting greatly in their 401k’s from the recent change in Administrations.

When compared to President Obama, the current President is smashing it.

In Obama’s entire first term, the US stock market (DOW) never reached a new closing high. In years 2009, 2010, 2011 and 2012 the DOW never reached a new high once!

It’s clear on many levels and in nearly every possible economic measurement that America prefers President Trump over the prior President.